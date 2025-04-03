Jaylen Brown News: Paces Boston in Wednesday's loss

Brown registered a 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-103 loss to Miami.

The 28-year-old wing led the Celtics in scoring after sitting out Monday's contest due to a sore knee. Brown missed six of 15 games in March and averaged just 18.0 points, 5.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.3 threes and 0.7 blocks on the month, and Boston will likely continue to give him plenty of rest ahead of the playoffs with the team all but locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.