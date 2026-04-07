Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Paces Boston in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Brown supplied 35 points (13-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hornets.

Brown didn't deliver his most efficient performance but still recorded a team-best 35 points, reaching the 25-point mark for a 10th straight appearance. The star forward also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and tallied two combined steals-plus-blocks for a third consecutive contest. Over his last five outings, Brown has averaged 31.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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