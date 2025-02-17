Jaylen Brown News: Plays in All-Star Game

Brown (knee) scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with two rebounds across seven minutes for Team Shaq in Sunday's 41-25 win over Team Chuck in the All-Star Game.

Brown missed two straight games due to right knee soreness prior to All-Star Weekend, but his availability Sunday bodes well for his status going forward. Brown should be ready to roll for Thursday's game against the 76ers, resulting in fewer minutes for Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.