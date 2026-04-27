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Jaylen Brown News: Pours in 20 points in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Brown ended with 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 victory over the 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Although Brown left most of the scoring to Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard, the wing was once again a solid contributor. He tied Tatum with a team-high seven rebounds, but the All-Star left a few points on the floor with four missed free throws, an oddity considering his free-throw percentage of 75.9 percent during the series.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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