Jaylen Brown News: Pours in 34 in Thursday's loss
Brown finished with 34 points (10-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 loss to Oklahoma City.
In a potential NBA Finals preview, Brown didn't have Jayson Tatum (Achilles) at his side but nearly pulled off a road upset himself, as no other Celtic scored more than 14 points. Brown has delivered at least 20 points in 14 of 15 games since the beginning of February, falling short in the 15th only due to an early ejection. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old forward is averaging 25.6 points, 8.1 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.9 steals.
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