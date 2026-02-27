Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Productive in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 7:06pm

Brown registered 28 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block over 30 minutes during the Celtics' 148-111 win over the Nets on Friday.

Brown entered Friday's game having connected on just 34.7 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last two outings, and it looked like he was going to have another rough night after missing his first four free-throw attempts and each of his first two tries from the field. However, Brown settled in after a slow start, scoring 26 of his 28 points across the second and third quarters and co-leading the Celtics in scoring with Nikola Vucevic while also leading the team in assists. Brown has embraced his role as the clear No. 1 option this season, though Jayson Tatum has been progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn right Achilles. It will be interesting to see what Brown's usage would look like if Tatum is indeed cleared to return to NBA action this season.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
21 days ago