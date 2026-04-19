Jaylen Brown News: Productive in Game 1 victory
Brown posted 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Boston's 123-91 win over Philadelphia in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
It took a little while for Brown to get into the groove of things Sunday, but he exploded out of halftime with 16 points in the third quarter to maintain the Celtics' comfortable lead. He finished as the game's leading scorer, which is notable given that he sat for the entire fourth quarter and attempted only two free throws. That extra rest at the end of Sunday's game should be beneficial for Brown and the rest of the Celtics' starters for Game 2 on Tuesday.
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