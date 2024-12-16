Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown News: Quiet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:57am

Brown provided 11 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 victory over the Wizards.

Brown had a poor showing offensively but made up for it on the defensive end. Through six December showings, Brown has posted averages of 21.5 points, 5.3 assists, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 three-pointers, shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

