Jaylen Brown News: Scores 25 points vs. Milwaukee

Brown tallied 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one assist over 34 minutes in Friday's 111-105 win over the Bucks.

Brown was the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (34). Brown entered Friday's game shooting a career-low 43.2 percent from the field, but he was particularly efficient from inside the arc, connecting on 7 of 12 two-point attempts. He's scored at least 21 points in four straight games, and on the season Brown is averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 36.2 minutes per game.