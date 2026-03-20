Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Scores 30 points with six dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:51pm

Brown racked up 30 points (10-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 117-112 win over the Grizzlies.

Brown has been rolling over the past three games, providing top-20 value behind averages of 29.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.0 steals per contest. He'll look to keep his hot streak going Sunday versus the Timberwolves.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
NBA
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago