Jaylen Brown News: Scores 31 points vs. Phoenix

Brown posted 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 123-103 win over Phoenix.

Brown's numbers in recent weeks have been utterly disappointing, as he's failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his previous seven contests while navigating a knee issue. However, he delivered an impressive bounce-back performance in this game, and the Celtics need their star forward to gain some steam with the playoffs right around the corner. Brown is an integral part of what the Celtics do on both ends of the court, and Boston needs him at his best to have a shot at winning the NBA title for the second season in a row.