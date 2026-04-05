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Jaylen Brown News: Scores game-high 26 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Brown posted 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 win over the Raptors.

Brown pulled down his 3,000th career defensive rebound in this one, becoming just the eighth Celtic in franchise history to reach that milestone since the NBA began tracking such stats in 1973-74. Jayson Tatum notched his ninth double-double of the season in the win, finishing with 23 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 34 minutes in the win.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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