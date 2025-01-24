Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown News: Scoring woes continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Brown totaled 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-96 loss to the Lakers.

While it'd be an overstatement to say Brown has been struggling in recent weeks, it's also worth mentioning that his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction. Brown is averaging 23.0 points per game this season, but he's failed to reach the 20-point plateau in four of his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the star forward is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting a subpar 40.2 percent from the floor.

