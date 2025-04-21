Jaylen Brown News: Sees 30 minutes in Game 1

Brown finished Sunday's 103-86 win over the Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes.

After missing the final three games of the regular season due to a right knee impingement, Brown seemed fine for the most part and did not have any restrictions. In two regular-season games versus Orlando, Brown crushed this matchup with 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.