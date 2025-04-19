Jaylen Brown News: Set to play in Game 1

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Saturday that Brown (knee) was able to go through practice this week without restrictions and will play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown missed the final three games of the regular season due to a right knee impingement but appears ready to go for the playoffs. Across Brown's previous 10 appearances, he has averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.5 minutes.