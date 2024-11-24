Jaylen Brown News: Stellar from downtown in win

Brown racked up 29 points (10-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 win over Minnesota.

Brown delivered a stellar performance from beyond the arc, hitting five three-pointers in the first quarter alone after shooting only 3-for-13 from deep in Friday's win over the Wizards. The star wing has amassed eight games with 25 or more points through 13 regular-season outings. While Brown was shooting just 28.4 percent from outside prior to Sunday's win, he has since improved his three-point shooting to 32.7 percent on the season.