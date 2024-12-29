Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown News: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Brown accumulated 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 loss to Indiana.

Brown did all he could to help lift Boston over Indiana, leading all Celtics in scoring and assists to pace the squad offensively in a high-scoring defeat. Brown surpassed the 30-point mark for the fifth time this year and for the third time over his last four contests. He has dished out six or more assists in seven outings so far this year.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
