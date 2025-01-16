Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Tallies season-low 10 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Brown posted 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Raptors.

Brown's poor shooting from the field resulted in him recording his fewest points of the 2024-25 campaign during Wednesday's loss. The star forward has seen his efficiency decrease significantly this season, as he is shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three compared to 49.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three in 2023-24.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
