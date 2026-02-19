Jaylen Brown News: Tallies triple-double vs. Warriors
Brown produced 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds and 13 assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 victory over Golden State.
Brown looked sharp coming out of the All-Star break and cruised to his third double-double of the season. He produced with ease on the offensive end and has now put up 20 or more points in 17 consecutive appearances. Brown also set a new season high in assists, beating his previous best of 12 dimes Jan. 23 against the Nets.
