Jaylen Brown News: Teases triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Brown finished Sunday's 109-98 victory over the Cavaliers with 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.

The 29-year-old wing came close to producing his fourth triple-double of the season, and the seventh of his career. So far, the return of Jayson Tatum hasn't impacted Brown's numbers, but Tatum isn't quite seeing a full workload yet, having topped out at 27 minutes in his first two games of the season. Brown, meanwhile, has scored at least 20 points in 24 straight contests, and since the beginning of February he's delivered 26.3 points, 8.7 boards, 6.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals a game.

