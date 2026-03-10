Jaylen Brown News: Tossed vs. Spurs
Brown has been ejected from Tuesday's game against San Antonio after picking up two technical fouls, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports. He'll finish the night with eight points (4-8 FG), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 15 minutes.
Brown was upset about a no-call on the offensive end during the second quarter, and he was subsequently tossed from the game. It'll be up to Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez to pick up the slack in the backcourt with Brown done for the evening.
