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Jaylen Brown News: Tough night in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Brown chipped in 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), one rebound and two assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 106-93 loss to the 76ers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Both Brown and Jayson Tatum had below average nights by their standards, which resulted in Boston pulling its starters off the court early in the fourth quarter to rest up for Game 7. Brown was averaging 25.8 points through the first five games of the series entering Thursday's Game 6, so he'll have one final opportunity to get back on track Saturday in Game 7.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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