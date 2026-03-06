Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Well-rounded effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Brown had 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Brown put together a relatively efficient performance in this one, leading the Celtics in scoring while extending his streak of 20-plus-point outings to 23. The star forward also tied the game-high marks in steals and assists, dishing out at least seven dimes for a fourth straight game. While Brown's usage may take a slight hit due to Jayson Tatum returning to action, the former should still operate as Boston's top option on the offensive end as Tatum is eased back into action.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago