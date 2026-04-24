Jaylen Brown News: Well-rounded performance in win

Brown supplied 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 108-100 Game 3 win over the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

The star swingman delivered an efficient all-around performance on the offensive end and tied Jayson Tatum for the team lead in points, with the pair helping the Celtics retake the series lead. Brown also tied the team-best mark in rebounds and the game high in blocks, tying his season high in swats across the regular season and playoffs. The 29-year-old and the Celtics will now prepare for Game 4 as the club aims to take a commanding 3-1 lead in Philadelphia on Sunday.