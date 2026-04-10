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Jaylen Brown News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Brown (Achilles) is available for Friday's game versus New Orleans, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Knicks, the star forward is ready to return Friday. Brown has dropped at least 26 points in 10 consecutive games, and he should do the heavy lifting offensively Friday with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out of action.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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