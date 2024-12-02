Jaylen Brown News: Will play Monday

Brown (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Heat.

Brown was a late scratch against Cleveland on Sunday and was questionable for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. Over his last nine appearances, Brown has averaged 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 36.7 minutes per game. The veteran forward could be in line for increased usage Monday, as Al Horford (rest/toe), Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (rest/knee) and Sam Hauser (personal) are all sidelined.