Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Will play vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Brown (knee) has been cleared to play Wednesday's game against the Heat, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown will return to the floor for the Celtics on Wednesday against Miami after missing Monday's win against the Grizzlies. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and a career-low 31.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
