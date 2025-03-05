Jaylen Brown News: Will play Wednesday

Brown (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown will play through an illness Wednesday, and he should see a significant increase in usage due to the absences of Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Over his past five games, Brown has averaged 25.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes.