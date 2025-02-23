Jaylen Clark Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Clark went to the locker room after suffering an apparent head injury, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Clark left for the locker room in the third quarter after taking a fall on a layup attempt. After getting up, Clark seemed a little dazed, so it wouldn't be surprising if he is being evaluated for a concussion. If he is unable to return, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Terrence Shannon could see extra minutes.
