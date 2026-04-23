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Jaylen Clark Injury: Iffy for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 9:24am

Clark (illness) is questionable for Game 3 against Denver.

Terrence Shannon was also a late addition to the injury report with an illness. However, neither player saw any action in the first two postseason games, and their potential absences shouldn't impact Minnesota's rotation.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
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