Jaylen Clark headshot

Jaylen Clark Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Clark (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.

Clark recently fell out of Minnesota's rotation, so his status will not have a big impact in fantasy hoops.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
