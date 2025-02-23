Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Clark

Jaylen Clark Injury: Injures neck Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 24, 2025

Clark has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Thunder due to neck pain.

Clark exited the game in the third quarter after taking a fall on a layup attempt. He concluded the contest with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four steals and one rebound in 17 minutes of play. Terrence Shannon could move into an increased role off the Minnesota bench if Clark isn't available for Minnesota's next game Monday in Oklahoma City.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves

