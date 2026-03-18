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Jaylen Clark Injury: Questionable with calf soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Clark is questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah due to right calf soreness.

Clark is in danger of being out for the second half of this back-to-back set. However, he hasn't seen any playing time in two of Minnesota's last three contests, suggesting Clark is a negligible part of the rotation for now.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
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