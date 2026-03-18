Jaylen Clark News: Available to play
Clark (calf) is available for Wednesday's meeting with the Jazz.
While Clark will be available for Wednesday's game, that doesn't mean he'll touch the court. He's been a negligible part of the rotation as of late, logging DNP-CDs in two of the past three games.
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