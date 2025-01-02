Jaylen Clark News: Balanced outing in G League loss

Clark recorded 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to Austin.

Clark did a little bit of everything for Iowa in the New Year's Day contest, ending second on the team in scoring while tallying team-high-tying steals and blocks totals. Clark has appeared in 19 G League outings this season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per contest.