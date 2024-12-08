Jaylen Clark News: Collects three steals in G League game

Clark recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists across 37 minutes Saturday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 104-91 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Clark is now averaging 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per game over 11 outings this season. The two-way player is in his second season of a two-way contract with the Timberwolves but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.