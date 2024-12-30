Jaylen Clark News: Flirts with double-double in win
Clark finished with 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 42 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 overtime win over Mexico City.
Clark struggled shooting a bit from the field, but still ended as one of five Wolves to reach double digits in scoring while coming up one rebounds shy of a double-double. Clark, who also swiped a team-high-tying pair of steals Sunday, has averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 assists over 16 outings.
