Jaylen Clark News: Moves out of rotation
Clark (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the Timberwolves' 94-88 win over the Clippers.
For the second straight contest and the third time in four games, Clark failed to see any playing time. The third-year player had previously appeared in 28 straight contests from Dec. 21 through the All-Star break, but he averaged just 12.3 minutes per contest over that stretch. Clark appears to have ceded his meager role in head coach Chris Finch's rotation to fellow wing Terrence Shannon, who has received just 10 total minutes while taking the floor for the past two contests.
