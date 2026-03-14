Jaylen Clark headshot

Jaylen Clark News: No playing time Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Clark (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Timberwolves' 127-117 win over the Warriors.

Clark had seen action in each of Minnesota's last four games and averaged 4.0 points in 4.5 minutes, but all of those appearances came in the fourth quarter of contests in which the outcome was already decided. The third-year wing will likely continue to find himself outside of the Minnesota rotation for the foreseeable future.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
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