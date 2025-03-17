Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Clark headshot

Jaylen Clark News: Plays 17 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Clark had eight points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 victory over the Jazz.

With Mike Conley resting, Minnesota still blew out Utah, allowing Clark to play 17 minutes, his most since Feb. 24. He took advantage of the playing time, recording a season-high four steals while falling one short of his high-water mark in steals.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
