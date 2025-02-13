Jaylen Clark News: Receives first career start

Clark will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Thunder.

With Rudy Gobert (back) on the shelf, Clark will receive his first career start after making his NBA debut just over one month ago. The 23-year-old has scored in double figures in two of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers across 20.2 minutes per contest.