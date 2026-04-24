Jaylen Clark News: Removed from injury report
Clark (illness) is off the injury report for Game 4 on Saturday versus Denver.
After sitting out Minnesota's Game 3 win over the Nuggets on Thursday, Clark has recovered from an illness. However, he's unlikely to see meaningful playing time off the bench Saturday.
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