Jaylen Clark headshot

Jaylen Clark News: Restricted free agency looms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Clark notched two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in eight minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to San Antonio in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The 2023 53rd overall pick proved his value as a defensive specialist throughout a 2025-26 campaign in which he appeared in 68 games, averaging 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.7 steals in 13.1 minutes per contest. Known for his elite perimeter disruption, Clark was often deployed as a situational stopper against opposing lead guards during the regular season, but he saw his role vanish in the postseason, barely playing as rotations tightened. As the Timberwolves enter an offseason focused on reshaping the roster around Anthony Edwards, they face a key decision regarding Clark's restricted free agency; while his defensive advanced metrics and affordable price tag make him an attractive candidate for a qualifying offer, his limited offensive game and lack of a playoff role make him a potential casualty of a looming cap crunch and a necessary roster overhaul.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
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