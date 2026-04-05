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Jaylen Clark News: Sees 11 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:29pm

Clark logged nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 11 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Hornets.

Clark played a very modest role off the bench due to Anthony Edwards (knee) getting the night off. Over the past three weeks, Clark has just five appearances to his name for an average of 11.1 minutes per contest.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
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