Jaylen Clark News: Strong output in win

Clark logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Clark tied for second on his team in scoring behind Leonard Miller in Tuesday's contest. Additionally, Clark's four steals were at least twice as many as any other player in the game. He has had a promising start to the season, converting 51.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 60.0 percent from behind the arc.