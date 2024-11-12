Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaylen Clark headshot

Jaylen Clark News: Strong output in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Clark logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Clark tied for second on his team in scoring behind Leonard Miller in Tuesday's contest. Additionally, Clark's four steals were at least twice as many as any other player in the game. He has had a promising start to the season, converting 51.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 60.0 percent from behind the arc.

Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now