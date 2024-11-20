Jaylen Clark News: Stuffs stat sheet in G League
Clark finished with 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four steals over 32 minutes Wednesday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 140-122 win over the Motor City Cruise.
Clark contributed across the board in this one and was one of four starters to score 20 or more points. Wednesday's performance was a great sign after the 23-year-old put up only five points in Monday's matchup. Clark has also racked up nine total steals over his last two appearances.
