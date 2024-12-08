Jaylen Clark News: Two-way play on display in loss

Clark recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists over 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 loss to Windy City.

Clark did it on both ends of the court for Iowa in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while leading all Wolves players in steals in a balanced performance. Clark has averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.8 assists over 11 outings this season.