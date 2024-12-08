Jaylen Clark News: Two-way play on display in loss
Clark recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists over 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 loss to Windy City.
Clark did it on both ends of the court for Iowa in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while leading all Wolves players in steals in a balanced performance. Clark has averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.8 assists over 11 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now