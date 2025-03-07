Jaylen Martin Injury: Doesn't play Thursday

Martin didn't play in Thursday's 114-106 G League loss to the Valley Suns due to an undisclosed injury/illness.

Martin missed the first leg of the club's back-to-back set due to an undisclosed issue, and his next chance to play will come during Friday's rematch with the Valley Suns. The 21-year-old recently signed a two-way deal with the Wizards, though he'll likely continue to receive the majority of his playing time with the Capital City Go-Go.