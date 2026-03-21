Jaylen Martin headshot

Jaylen Martin Injury: Inactive due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Martin was not involved in Friday's 126-117 G League loss to the Raptors 905 because of a knee issue.

Martin is now questionable for upcoming action after missing Friday's clash. The forward is averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season, featuring mostly as a bench option behind Chris Youngblood.

Jaylen Martin
 Free Agent
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