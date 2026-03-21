Jaylen Martin Injury: Inactive due to injury
Martin was not involved in Friday's 126-117 G League loss to the Raptors 905 because of a knee issue.
Martin is now questionable for upcoming action after missing Friday's clash. The forward is averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season, featuring mostly as a bench option behind Chris Youngblood.
Jaylen Martin
Free Agent
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Martin See More