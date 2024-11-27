Jaylen Martin Injury: Out multiple weeks
Martin has been diagnosed with a right knee bone contusion and will miss at least 1-2 weeks, the Nets announced Wednesday.
Martin picked up the injury in a G League game on Nov. 24. Based on this timetable, the earliest Martin could return to the court for Long Island is Dec. 6 against Delaware. He's made only two NBA appearances this season, totaling three minutes, so his extended absence shouldn't impact Brooklyn's rotation.
