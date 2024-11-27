Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaylen Martin headshot

Jaylen Martin Injury: Out multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 1:14pm

Martin has been diagnosed with a right knee bone contusion and will miss at least 1-2 weeks, the Nets announced Wednesday.

Martin picked up the injury in a G League game on Nov. 24. Based on this timetable, the earliest Martin could return to the court for Long Island is Dec. 6 against Delaware. He's made only two NBA appearances this season, totaling three minutes, so his extended absence shouldn't impact Brooklyn's rotation.

Jaylen Martin
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now